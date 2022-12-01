Top Whiskeys Released in November | Whiskey Raiders

As the spirits industry prepares for the holiday season, we saw lots of new whiskeys hit shelves last month. From complete surprises to long-awaited announcements, we got a little bit of everything. Here are the top whiskeys released in November 2022.

St. George Spirits 40th Anniversary Edition Single Malt Whiskey

St. George Spirits released a limited special-edition Single Malt Whiskey in honor of the distillery’s 40th anniversary.

The Single Malt Whiskey is a welcome addition to the distillery’s other American Single Malts portfolio. In a prepared statement, the brand said that the goal was to capture a “sense of place, the emotion of a moment, and the thrill of pursuing something never done before.”

Michter’s Unveils 2022 Edition of 20-Year Bourbon

Michter’s announced a 20-year-old bourbon approved by master of maturation Andrew Wilson and master distiller Dan McKee. The new bourbon is bottled at 114.2 proof and retails for a suggested retail price of $1,200 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

“It is a tremendous honor to work on Michter’s 20-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon with our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our incredibly talented team,” Wilson said. “We spent a lot of time reviewing inventory for this special release and are so excited about the complexity of flavor and quality. We strive for a dynamic experience that makes a memorable whiskey moment and this year’s release will not disappoint.”

Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Purple Muscat Finish

A new 32-year-old single malt from Teeling was made available. The whiskey was finished in an unusual purple muscat cask and is exclusively available in U.S. markets.

It was distilled in 1990 and matured in bourbon barrels for 28 years. Finally, it was finished in Portuguese Purple Muscat French oak casks for another four years. The single cask of whiskey yielded 283 bottles and is bottled at 107.4 proof, one of the highest levels Teeling has released to date.

Angel’s Envy 11th Annual Cask Strength Bourbon

The annual cask strength whiskey from Angel’s Envy came out, and the limited-edition bottling is a 119.8-proof whiskey and the 11th release in the brand’s Cask Strength program. The bourbon was finished in port wine barrels and is limited to only 16,980 bottles and is available at select retailers in all 50 U.S. states.

“Our annual Cask Strength expression is our most highly anticipated annual tradition at Angel’s Envy, both for our team and for our fans, and this year’s release is special – not just because it is an exceptional whiskey, but because it also marks an exciting time in Angel’s Envy’s growth,” Gigi DaDan, general manager of Angel’s Envy, said in a news release.

Old Forester King Ranch Edition

Kentucky distillery Old Forester released a whiskey in collaboration with King Ranch, the largest ranch in the U.S.

The new whiskey retails for $69.99 per 750-milliliter bottle and is only available in Texas. “The first iteration of the limited-edition expression that celebrates the rich history of the Brown family of Brown-Forman and descendants of King Ranch founder Richard King,” Old Forester said in a news release.

Chivas and Blackpink Star Lisa Launch Limited-Edition Scotch Bottle

Lisa from the K-Pop group Black Pink collaborated with Chivas Regal to collaborate on a new bottle design for Chivas’ 18-year-old whisky and five cocktail recipes.

The bottle is notable for its colors, specifically the neon hues that Lisa is known for, but it will only be available in China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“I had so much fun working with the team at Chivas on this limited edition bottle,” Lisa said, per Chivas. “The bottle is typical LISA – bright, bold, and unique – and I’m so excited for everyone to finally see it. It is amazing to now have my own bottle – and cocktail too!”

George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend

Tennessee distillery George Dickel and Colorado distillery Leopold Bros brought back George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend rye whiskey, which first debuted last year.

The whiskey is a blend of Leopold Bros’ Three Chamber Rye and George Dickel’s column still rye and is bottled at 100 proof with a suggested retail price of $109.99.

“From sharing a sample of our trademark Three Chamber Rye with Nicole Austin in 2021 to the creation of our rare rye release, this continued partnership with George Dickel has been nothing short of amazing,” said Todd Leopold, founder of Leopold Bros.

Booker’s Kentucky Tea

The latest bourbon release from Booker’s 2022 series is inspired by founder Booker Noe’s signature drink, Kentucky Tea. According to the brand, Noe would drink “Kentucky Tea,” which is whiskey with water, every night.

The bottle is uncut, unfiltered and bottled at 126.5 proof. It was aged seven years, four months and 14 days and retails for $89.99.

2XO The Phoenix Blend

In 2014, Dixon Dedman revived Kentucky Owl Whiskey, which Stoli later purchased in 2017. Now, Dedman has launched a new whiskey, 2XO. Its first whiskey, The Pheonix Blend, released in November.

“I named The Phoenix Blend very intentionally,” Dixon said in a news release. “Like a new beginning, 2XO aims to create something unique in American whiskey, and every release will strive to achieve something special. The initial response to The Phoenix Blend has been very well received. I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

The new whiskey is bottled at 104 proof and will be followed by two small-batch blends and a single-barrel release each consecutive year.

Stone Imperial Stout Whiskey

Southern California brewery Stone Brewing and Foundry Distilling Company, launched a whiskey to pair with Stone’s popular Imperial Stout beer, which recently made its return as part of Stone’s 2022 Fan Favorite Series.

This is a cask-strength whiskey bottled at 127 proof. It is said to boast flavors of milk chocolate, hazelnut and oak.

Heaven’s Door Daxton Single Barrel

Detroit hotel Daxton partnered with Heaven’s Door, a whiskey brand that was co-created by Bob Dylan.

The cask-strength, single-barrel bourbon was aged for five years and bottled at 62.25% ABV. In a prepared statement, Heaven’s Door said the whiskey has “robust flavors and rich color.” The bourbon contains notes of corn, clover honey and toasted oak. Heaven’s Door Daxton Single Barrel is only available at the hotel’s Geode Bar and Lounge and its flagship restaurant Madam.

Benriach The Sixteen

Benriach’s The Sixteen has made its return after a six-year absence from the Speyside distillery’s lineup. Benriach fans have been clamoring for its return since it fell out of rotation.

“The return of Benriach The Sixteen is a very special moment for the distillery as it is one of our most treasured expressions,” Master Blender Rachel Barrie said. “Our signature Speyside style blossoms at 10 years old, finding depth and richer layers of orchard fruit character as it turns sixteen.”

High West The Prisoner’s Share

High West, a popular Utah distillery, unveiled its latest whiskey, The Prisoner’s Share. This expression was finished in red blend barrels from California wine company The Prisoner.

The Prisoner’s Share is only available in limited quantities beginning this month for $174.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. It is bottled at 102 proof and is a blend of bourbon and rye whiskeys that have been aged between four and 15 years.

The Untold Story of Kentucky Whiskey, Chapter 2

Castle & Key Distillery launched The Untold Story of Kentucky Whiskey, Chapter 2. The distillery collaborated with Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild to bring this new bourbon to life.

The Untold Story of Kentucky Whiskey series is a tribute to the many African American contributions to the distilling industry. Each annual release is a new “chapter” that tells a part of that story.

Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Fall 2022 Release

The new Fall 2022 release from Old Fitzgerald is a part of the brand’s seasonal bottled-in bond expressions that are released annually every spring and fall.

This bourbon was aged 19 years and is the oldest release for this line to date. Retailing for $240 and bottled at 100 proof, it also comes in the ornate, black-label decanter, just like all of the brand’s fall releases.

GlenAllachie 21-Year-Old Cask Strength Batch 3 Single Malt Scotch Whisky

GlenAllachie’s new 21-Year-Old Cask Strength is a blend of single malts that have been matured in three vintage Pedro Ximénez Sherry puncheons. The scotch is very limited, with only 2,400 bottles released globally for a suggested retail price of £275 ($318).

Master Distiller Billy Walker said in a news release: “Each and every cask at the distillery is regularly monitored to ensure we bottle the very best whisky available for each expression. This is what led me to pick these three richly seasoned Sherry puncheons to create this new batch of our 21-year-old. The outcome is a multifaceted drinking experience that exudes sheer elegance. A whisky that I will sip and savour at the end of this milestone year.”

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks

November also gave us a unique release from Jack Daniel’s, which is a twice-barreled single malt that has been finished in oloroso sherry casks, as well as being 100% malted barley grain. The Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt is available in limited quantities at $70 per 700-milliliter bottle.

“The combination of maturing in oak barrels and finishing in sherry casks produces incredible complexity and provides a full-bodied and sophisticated whiskey experience. We’ve never crafted a whiskey like this in Lynchburg and can’t wait to share it with our friends.” Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s master distiller, said in a news release.

Old Ezra 7-Year Rye

The new Old Ezra 7-year rye from Ezra Brooks is limited to fewer than 20,000 bottles and will retail for a suggested price of $79.99. This release comes shortly after the brand launched its 7-year-old bourbon, which has won multiple awards since its debut earlier this year.

Old Ezra 7-Year Rye is a blend of two rye mashbills — the first containing 51% rye and the second 95% rye — and is aged for seven years and is bottled at 57% ABV.

“This tasty 7-year-old rye offers slightly sweet and oaky tones with hints of vanilla and honey, and it finishes with a warm touch of spice and tobacco.” Says Lux Row Distillers master distiller John Rempe.

Blue Run Emerald Rye Whiskey

The launch of Blue Run Emerald Rye Whiskey marks the second release in Blue Run’s Rye Whiskey series. This new rye is particularly special because it is the first to have been contract distilled by Liquid Advisor and Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee Jim Rutledge at Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Emerald Rye is a limited release, produced from only 189 barrels, and the first Blue Run rye to be bottled at barrel proof. Blue run says it “embraces the distinct, spicy characteristics of Rye Whiskey, yet with the approachability and depth of a fine Bourbon.”

The WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel

This release is the second in WhistlePig’s single-barrel PiggyBack Legends Series, which was created in collaboration with Brothers Osborne. Brothers Osborne has autographed about 100 bottles will be available for $225. Proceeds from the sales of each bottle will help raise funds to provide free mental health treatment to low-income patients.

“We had a blast collaborating with Brothers Osborne to bring something new to PiggyBack 100% Rye that represents their unique sound and style,” said Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig head blender. “High toast barrel heads bring sweet, spice and smoke notes to our bold high Rye profile, and nod to what’s been called the band’s instrumental slash-and-burn style. Like WhistlePig, John and TJ are true originals, and the Brothers Osborne Barrel release invites our collective families to join in and celebrate that individuality.”

Learn more about Brothers Osborne Barrel by clicking here or check out our review of this whiskey here.

Puncher’s Chance Bourbon: The Left Cross

Wolf Spirits released its oldest spirit to date, The Left Cross. The bourbon is aged 14 years in new American oak barrels in finished in 12-year-old Jamaican rum casks for two to six months.

The Left Cross is a limited, 96-proof release from Puncher’s Chance, with only 2,000 bottles available for a suggested retail price of $150.

Barrell Craft Spirits Gold Label Dovetail

Barrell Craft Spirits launched a new expression called Gold Label Dovetail. While this whiskey offers the same blend as the original Dovetail, this new variant has been aged for 25 years.

“Over the past several years, Dovetail has become a highly regarded expression within the BCS portfolio of products and the American Whiskey world,” BCS Founder Joe Beatrice said in a news release. “Following the recent success of BCS Gray Label Dovetail, we decided to apply the concept of ‘Dovetail’ to our oldest, rarest stocks. We left these component whiskeys in their finishing casks even longer and included some very high proof barrels to create a blend with an intensity matched only by its nuance and layering.”

INTENTION Bourbon from Laws Whiskey House

INTENTION Bourbon from Laws Whiskey House has also hit shelves This November. The barrels used for the bourbon ranged in age from 3-10 years at cask strength, and the whiskey was bottled at 118 proof. Each bottle of INTENTION will retail for $129.99.

“INTENTION is really special to us. It’s symbolic of how we approach our work and how we make whiskey,” Al Laws, president and founder of Laws Whiskey House, said in a news release. “We are making whiskeys that are intentionally bold, flavorful, and distinct. INTENTION shows how versatile our four-grain mash bill is, especially when explored across a range of barrel ages.”

Still Austin “The Artist” Straight Rye Whiskey

Still Austin is a distillery dedicated to putting the spotlight on artists and honoring its Austin, Texas roots. “The Artist” is a new rye released to be a part of the brand’s core lineup, including a bourbon called “The Musician.”

“Our team put a lot of hard work and love into this release,” Brandon Joldersma, chief operating officer at Still Austin, said in a news release. “We could not be prouder to bring another expression to life that represents the spirit of our city.”

“The Artist” is available to purchase online at ReserveBar, for a suggested retail price of $50. It was aged at least two years and bottled at 99.6 proof.

Templeton 2022 Stout Cask Finish

The fourth release in Templeton’s Barrel Finish Series is the 2022 Stout Cask Finish.

“This year, our Stout Cask Finish expression provides a fresh perspective and has proven disruptive within our Barrel Finish Series, mixing subtle coffee tones with rye pepper and spice,” Blair Woodall, senior vice president and general manager of Templeton Distillery, said in a news release. “This new-to-market release is sure to elevate any classic cocktail.”

Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky

We also got exciting news from Crown Royal, which announced the release of its oldest expression yet, Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky.

In a very limited release (only 6,000 bottles), The 29-year-old will only be available in ten states for a suggested retail price of $399. The tasting notes for the whisky include baking spices, notes of orchard fruits, oak barrels and a touch of vanilla on the nose. The palate offers rye grain, fruit and toasted oak. “It is rich and robust yet balanced and a bit sweet,” the brand said in the news release.

Stellum Black Speciality Blends

Stellum Spirits announced the addition of two limited-edition blended whiskeys to its Stellum Black Speciality Blends line.

The two new whiskeys are called Stellum Hunter’s Moon (115.52 proof) and Stellum The Lone Cypress (115.34 proof). Both new whiskeys are being sold for a suggested retail price of $99. All Stellum Black specialty blend releases are blends of Indiana whiskey and whiskey from both Kentucky and Tennessee.

