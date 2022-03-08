Nelson's Green Brier Debuts 'Nelson Brothers' Whiskey Line

Nashville, Tennessee-based Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery is launching Nelson Brothers, a new line of whiskey. Nelson Brothers has kicked off with two whiskeys: Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon and Reserve Bourbon.

The Nelson brothers, Andy and Charlier, who founded Nelson’s Green Brier, were determined to make the inaugural Nelson Brothers release a bourbon for all occasions.

That everyday bourbon is the Classic, a blend of high-rye straight bourbons, aged in new, charred American oak barrels. It is bottled at 46.65% ABV and will launch this spring priced at $37 a bottle, according to Shanken News Daily.

Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon Tasting Notes

Nose: spice cake, cherry, milk chocolate, vanilla, baked apple

Taste: banana bread, cocoa, cherry, dried pineapple

Finish: black peppercorn, spearmint, lemon peel, sweet tobacco

Nelson Brothers Reserve is pricier and more potent, bottled at 53.9% ABV and priced at $60 per bottle, available nationwide this month.

“The process begins with selecting the choicest lots of well-aged bourbon barrels in the Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery inventory,” according to the Nelson’s Green Brier website. “These barrels would craft the ideal foundation of flavor and fragrance to forge this truly premium and balanced expression. Once singled out, the exceptional sources are expertly batched into a superior, high-proof blend, rich with rye, and redolent of dark cherry, caramel, and spice. The result is Nelson Brothers Reserve, a bourbon certain to startle and delight anyone who comes within sipping distance.”

Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon Tasting Notes

Nose: cherry, maple syrup, sweet mint, cinnamon roll

Taste: caramel, allspice, cherry, hazelnut

Finish: earthy, cocoa, allspice, cherry cobbler

Nelson’s Green Brier has won awards including gold medals at the 2021 SIP Awards, the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition and the 2020 San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Nelson’s Green Brier is owned by Constellation Brands, which also owns major brands including Corona, Modelo, Svedka and High West. and sought unionization starting in December. In February, the unionization effort was voted down.

