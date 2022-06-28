New Riff Distilling Breaks Ground on $10 Million Warehouse

New Riff Distilling, a relative newcomer to the Kentucky whiskey game (founded in 2014), has quickly emerged as a major player in the sector, evidenced by the brand’s popularity and now by a new, $10 million-plus expansion.

New Riff in April announced plans for constructing a new barrel warehouse facility in Silver Grove, Kentucky. On Wednesday, the distilling company broke ground on the project, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.

“I am happy to see yet another distillery grow its presence in the commonwealth as New Riff Distilling continues to build its footprint in Northern Kentucky,” Beshear said. “This is a rapidly growing company that highlights the strength of Kentucky’s bourbon sector, and I look forward to seeing what they achieve next. Congratulations to the leaders at New Riff and to everyone in Campbell County and the surrounding region who is benefitting from the company’s success.”

The new 55,000-square-foot warehouse will be located on 10 acres and will help meet growing customer demand for the brand’s whiskeys, which generally have been very well-reviewed. The company expects the facility to be operational by spring 2023.

New Riff expanded its Newport distillery in 2021 to accommodate three new fermenters and increase capacity by 50%.

“We appreciate the support of state and local leadership for New Riff Distilling and the bourbon industry statewide,” said Ken Lewis, New Riff Distilling founder and CEO. “We are proud of the products we make and the people who make them and look forward to continuing to not just make great whiskey and gin, but to support our community through our success.”

