New Riff Single Malt Program Launch Announced

New Riff Distilling has announced the release of a new sour mash single malt as part of the Kentucky-based distillery’s single malt program, which is scheduled to roll out in the Fall. The first expression to signify its launch was announced on Wednesday in American Whiskey.

The New Riff Sour Mash Single Malt plays with the use of malted barley and the process of the sour mash technique, which involves adding some pre-used mash to lower the pH of the current mash, according to The Whiskey Wash. The non-chill-filtered whiskey is comprised of five recipes and is bottled at cask strength.

New Riff opened its doors in 2014, and the distillery had aspirations to implement a malted whiskey program since its inception.

“Even before the distillery opened, we were talking about the possibilities of malted barley distillation using the Kentucky regimen – that is, sour mashing, open fermentation, copper column still and using a continuous doubler for the second distillation,” said co-founder Jay Erisman to American whiskey. “Malt whiskeys are made in Kentucky today on a modest basis – and they have a historical basis as well – but they are rarely mentioned and even more rarely bottled.”

The distillery’s malt whiskey program is inspired by Celtic tradition and has benefited from New Riff Head Distiller Brian Sprance’s 15 years of experience working as a professional brewer.

The program’s aim is to showcase the interesting malted varieties of barley Sprance was familiar with during his brewing days.

Some of the malted barleys New Riff has been experimenting with are Golden Promise, Maris Otter and Chevallier Heirloom malted barleys.

Some mashbills in the program are inspired by beers, including a riff on a Barleywine and a Belgian Quadrupel recipe. Six different malt whiskey mashbills will be implemented in the program.

The maturation process for these malt whiskeys involves the use of an eclectic array of barrels, including new charred oak, de-charred toasted oak, brandy casks, sherry casks and other vessels.

More About New Riff Distilling

New Riff was founded by Ken Lewis, a former Kentucky liquor retailer and entrepreneur. The distillery is led by a team of former craft brewers, politicians, and more according to the brand.

New Riff considers itself a “new riff on an old tradition,” and the distillery prides itself on being independently owned. Its whiskeys are bottled in bond without implementing chill-filtration.

The distillery prides itself on crafting experimental whiskeys, like its 6-year malted rye.

