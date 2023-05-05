$3,000 of Bourbon Stolen From NoraeBar in Louisville

With Louisville revving up for the Kentucky Derby, it’s an exciting time for the city, fans of horse-racing and bourbon enthusiasts. For a popular karaoke bar in the city, however, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

Last weekend, an intruder broke into NoraeBar in the NuLu neighborhood of Louisville. The intruder stole some very valuable bottles of bourbon worth an estimated $3,000, security footage revealed.

“It was definitely a surgical strike,” Matthew Farley, the owner of the bar, told WLKY News. “It looks like they got something in through our front doors and were able to pop those panic doors open from the outside.”

A surveillance camera showed a man come to the bar at around 3 a.m. He surveyed the bar before stealing the expensive bottles of bourbon.

“He had very good taste. He stole a bottle of something called King of Kentucky. The street value is probably about $1,600 on that bottle,” Farley said, per WLKY News. “He stole something called Van Winkle 12-year, a very famous name, of course. I’d say that’s probably worth $700 to $800 or greater.”

King of Kentucky is an annual release from Brown-Forman, which owns sizable whiskey brands including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve and Old Forester. King of Kentucky retails for about $250. Because so few bottles are sold, however, the resell value of the bottles is exponentially higher. It can often eclipse Farley’s estimate of $1,600 and sell for as high as $5,000, depending on the year of the release.

Old Rip Van Winkle 12 Year, meanwhile, retails for $79.99 but resells for an average price of $1,408, according to Wine-Searcher.

The man also stole a cash drawer, but Farley said it was empty, as he never leaves money overnight.

Farley told WLKY News that the Louisville police officers who responded to the crime were helpful, attentive and took the surveillance video. The bar owner said he’s holding out hope for an arrest.

“Despite this incident, this is an incredible neighborhood to work in,” Farley said about NuLu. “This is my favorite neighborhood to operate in in the area. I’m in no way discouraged by this. It’s the best place to be.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram