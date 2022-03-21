Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Spring 2022 Edition Debuts

Each spring and fall, Heaven Hill releases a new edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond bourbon.

This month, the spring 2022 edition was announced. This version is the first 17-year-old member of the nationally released series.

As always, this release meets the requirements of a bottled-in-bond: it is a product of a single distillery from a single distilling season, aged a minimum of four years and bottled at 100 proof. It is available at a suggested retail price of $185.

This is the ninth edition so far of the Bottled-in-Bond series.

Ass its predecessors have been, this edition is bottled in an ornate decanter. The label is green, as all spring editions have been.

Earlier this month, Heaven Hill announced its new heritage collection, kicking it off with a 17-year-old barrel-proof bourbon.

In September, Heaven Hill saw its employees go on strike over wages. Six weeks, a lot of picketing, a mysterious website, a flipped truck and a threat of hiring nonunion employees later, Heaven Hill came to a contract agreement with the union representing the employees, ending the strike.

In February, the company acquired Samson & Surrey, acquiring its portfolio of six brands of spirits.

