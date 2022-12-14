Old Forester Launches 'Extra Extra Old' Bourbon

On Tuesday, Louisville, Kentucky-based whiskey distillery Old Forester released the latest edition in its 117 Series: Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old.

The new whiskey is a double-barreled bourbon that spent two years aging in its second, heavily charred barrel — a length the company described in a news release as “an unusually long time.”

The brand has not shared an age statement for this release, so we don’t actually know how old this “Extra Extra Old” bourbon is — the name is instead a reference to the extended period of time it spent in its secondary barrel.

Old Forester offered free coffee, hot chocolate and holiday cookies to those who came to the distillery between 8 and 11 a.m. Tuesday for the debut of the new expression, which the brand says was offered in “very limited quantities” at the distillery.

“This expression was born from a creative and innovative experiment while staying true to the classic taste which sets Old Forester apart,” master taster Melissa Rift, who was present at the distillery Tuesday morning for the launch, said. “Although I only joined Old Forester last month, this was one of the first new limited expressions I was honored to taste – and the extra long double barreling leads to an explosion of flavors.”

Rift joined Old Forester to fill the shoes of Jackie Zykan, who held the master taster position until she abruptly stepped down in June to start her own brand: Hidden Barn.

Bottled at 93 proof, Old Forester Extra Extra Old is said to be available from Old Forester’s online store for $120 but appears to already have sold out. It will also be sold at select Kentucky retailers. Guests who visit any of the distillery’s paid experiences between Dec. 13 and Dec. 23 will have the opportunity to purchase a bottle.

Old Forester Extra Extra Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Deep-aged bronze

Nose: Roasted coffee, rich maple syrup, dark chocolate and caramel coat hints of toasted coconut, fruit and a smokey char foundation.

Taste: Rich mocha coffee with hints of brandy and dark cherry fruit.

Finish: Smooth, creamy chocolate coffee notes fade quickly

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!