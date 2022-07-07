Old Forester Unveils The 117 Series — Whiskey Row Fire

Brown-Forman-owned Old Forester Distilling Co. on Thursday announced the latest addition to its 117 Series: Whiskey Row Fire. The bottle honors the seventh anniversary of the fire on Louisville’s Whiskey Row that nearly destroyed the historic block, which is home to the Old Forester Distillery.

“I remember that day and that fire vividly,” Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick said in a news release. “We are extremely proud of our brave firefighters who risked their lives and saved the block.”

The disaster occurred July 7, 2015. Teams of Louisville first responders were able to contain and extinguish the fire. The block is now home to restaurants, bars a hotel and more and has become a tourist destination.

Old Forester Whiskey Row Fire is bottled at 100 proof and is available at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. for $59.99 in limited quantities.

In 2020, men and women of Louisville Fire, many of whom fought the blaze, selected eight single barrels from a lot filled on the day of the fire. All eight barrels sold out in two days. Proceeds were donated to the Louisville Firefighter Disaster Fund. The remainder of the barrels filled that day were aged an additional two years and are now batched together to create the 117 Series – Fireman Barrels.

On Thursday, Frederick and Louisville Fire Department members toured the Old Forester Distillery. Old Forester also announced it is donating to the Louisville Fire Department to help firefighters who are in distress.

The 117 Series is a limited-expression lineup that debuted in Spring 2021.

Old Forester 117 Series — Whiskey Row Fire Tasting Notes

Color: Dark orange brown

Nose: Sweet notes of honey comb, malt and marzipan mingle with delicate cedar and fresh oak notes atop cherries laced with vanilla cream.

Taste: Brown sugar, marzipan, vanilla and honey sweeten a mix of berry fruit.

Finish: Long notes of honey and vanilla linger with a touch of fruit.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!