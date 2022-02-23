Old Forester Launches 1910 Extra Old Bourbon

Old Forester Distilling Co. on Wednesday announced the release of 1910 Extra Old, the third installment of The 117 Series.

The limited-edition expression is Old Forester’s standard 1910 Old Fine Whisky, aged an additional 18 months in a secondary barrel.

“This release in The 117 Series is a curious exploration into the intensity of the proprietary heavily charred 1910 barrel,” Master Taster Jackie Zykan said in a news release. “This liquid was allowed to rest for 18 months in this secondary barrel, extracting significantly more of the heavily charred influence.”

On October 22, 1910, a fire on the bottling line halted the production of Old Forester. Mature whisky ready to be bottled was instead stored in a second barrel, due to the fire. What emerged was “a delightful whisky, remarkable enough to become an entirely new expression – Old Fine Whisky,” according to Old Forester.

The 117 Series is a limited-expression lineup that debuted in Spring 2021.

Old Forester 1910 Extra Old is bottled at 93 proof and will be available starting Wednesday at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co., in select states for direct-to-consumer sales for $49.99 in limited quantities and at select Kentucky stores.

Old Forester 1910 Extra Old Tasting Notes

Nose: Notes of dark brown sugar, sugared pecan and rich chocolate.

Taste: A medium-bodied expression with a depth of warmth that swiftly transitions from sweet notes of intense caramel to the spice of dried tobacco.

Finish: A balanced ending that is gently rounded out with notes of green apple and raw walnut.

