Here's Why Old Forester Is Dropping Rare Bourbons at Random

Wednesday is the fifth anniversary of Kentucky whiskey brand Old Forester’s return to Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville. To celebrate, Old Forester has announced it will release surprise bottles at random in June, as well as donate to a Louisville nonprofit.

“Old Forester is 153 years old, but we are always innovating and looking to the future,” Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a news release. “Old Forester never gets old.”

Old Forester will drop “surprise” bottles at random times and days in June. These random drops will include President’s Choice, the 117 Series and the very rare Birthday Bourbon.

Additionally, Old Forester is donating $12,000 to the Center for Women and Families, a Louisville nonprofit that provides housing, support and safety from domestic violence to women and families in crisis. The proceeds come from the inaugural Old Forester Sleepeasy immersive experience, which allowed customers to book a stay in a one-bedroom apartment next to the distillery and taste rare Old Forester bourbons.

Since opening on Whiskey Row on June 14, 2018 (National Bourbon Day), Old Forester has doubled its business in the U.S.

Old Forester was founded in 1870. It is the only bourbon to be continuously sold by the same company before, during and after Prohibition.

