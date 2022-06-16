Old Forester Master Taster Jackie Zykan Steps Down

In a stunning turn of events, Kentucky bourbon brand Old Forester announced on Thursday that Master Taster Jackie Zykan will step away from her position with the distillery to “pursue other career opportunities.”

After seven years with the brand, Zykan’s last day will be July 1.

“In the summer of 2015, I joined Brown-Forman to be a part of the reinvigoration of what continues to be one of the best-kept secrets in the bourbon world,” Zykan said in a news release. “I have been honored to be part of a team that has revived the legacy of Old Forester, and I look forward to witnessing the next chapters of Old Forester from afar. I am excited for my personal and professional journey ahead.”

Zykan has led a storied career with Old Forester. Her name is the first woman’s name to be featured on Old Forester’s Old Forester 117 Distillery Series and Angel’s Share bottlings. Zykan has been a major part of Old Forester’s brand and appears on advertising materials for the brand across Kentucky, including a mural at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

“Jackie Zykan’s leadership helped grow this storied, historic brand to become, once again, a beloved bourbon among consumers and bartenders,” said Mark Bacon, senior vice president and managing director of Super Premium American Whiskey at Brown-Forman. “We wish her great success in her next venture.”

