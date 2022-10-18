Old Forester Names Melissa Rift Master Taster

On Tuesday, Old Forester announced the hiring of Melissa Rift as brand ambassador and master taster.

“Melissa brings a dynamic personality, a devotion to the bourbon industry and an enthusiasm for the rich heritage of our 152-year-old brand,” Mark Bacon, senior vice president and managing director of Old Forester, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Brown-Forman family and are excited for her insights to amplify this new chapter in Old Forester’s legacy.”

In mid-June, Old Forester announced that its previous master taster, Jackie Zykan, would be leaving the brand after seven years. In July, Zykan revealed that she had departed Old Forester to help start a new whiskey brand, Hidden Barn.

Rift’s whiskey journey started humbly as a tour guide. Since then, she’s climbed the ranks, working as single barrel program director for Bulleit and then associate manager of barrel programs for Beam Suntory.

Becoming a master taster for a major brand is a huge upgrade and great opportunity for Rift.

“As the country’s first bottled bourbon, Old Forester has such a history – but also an opportunity to usher in a new era for the entire industry,” Rift said. “There’s nothing better in the market than Old Forester – and I look forward to introducing more people to this authentic brand.”

Rift was born in Louisville.

“I’m extremely excited to create a more inclusive bourbon industry to reflect the changing face of our beloved consumers and represent the Old Forester legacy so many love,” Rift said.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!