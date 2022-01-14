Man Sinks 96-Foot Putt to Win Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle

An attendee at a University of Louisville men’s basketball game Wednesday night sunk a 96-foot-putt, the length of the court, to win Liquor Barn’s “Putt for Pappy” competition to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Bourbon.

The winner, Kevin Burch, celebrated in tremendous fashion, ripping off and throwing his jacket and leaping around, whooping.

⛳️ Congratulations to our ‘Putt for Pappy Winner’ Kevin Burch who drained a 96’ full court putt to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year! 🥃 https://t.co/I31w0sOlFn#LiquorBarnKY #PartyMart #ShopLocalKY #PuttForPappy pic.twitter.com/KHLbBFZUQ3 — Liquor Barn (@liquorbarn) January 13, 2022

It is so incredibly Kentucky to reward this incredible feat with a bottle of Pappy, especially the 23-year, which is something of a crown jewel, retailing at $299 but reselling and being sold at auction for between $3,000 and $7,000. At most games in most states, the fan who completes an improbable halftime challenge receives a big check, or a car, or something. In Louisville, though, there would be nothing more fitting than a bottle of rare, fine bourbon.

It’s been a big week for Pappy. After the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV celebrated his championship win and offensive MVP of the game award by drinking the same Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year straight from the bottle.

Burch’s putt was, sadly, likely the highlight of the night for many Lousiville fans, who watched their team fall 79-63 to NC State.

Burch commented on the putt on Twitter: “It’s been a pretty epic ride the past 48Hrs. I just wished it could have pumped up the Cards for the 2nd Half.”

