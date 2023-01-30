Stetson Bennett Arrested on Public Intoxication Charge

Three weeks after winning his second consecutive National Championship, ex-Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett appears to still be partying hard.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge, Dallas TV station WFAA reported.

After responding to reports of a man banging on doors, officers found Bennett, who they determinded smelled of alcohol was intoxicated, walking inside a gated area.

Bennett, 25, told officers he was trying to get inside the location he was walking around, which he said was the residence of his friend.

Bennett’s attorney, Todd Shapiro, said Bennett was in Dallas to train for the NFL combine and that he was trying to get into a friend’s apartment.

Officers took Bennett to a city detention center, and he was released from custody shortly before 11 a.m., per WFAA.

Bennett led Georgia to a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

After defeating Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Bennett celebrated by drinking straight from a bottle of rare 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.

After the 2023 repeat victory, Georgia coach Kirby Smart joked that he had spoken to Bennett about “making sure he doesn’t get into any of that Pappy.”

Whether or not Smart was successful in his efforts to keep Bennett out of the Pappy, it’s clear that Bennett was able to track down some booze to celebrate with.

Earlier this month, Bennett served as a temporary employee for a Raising Cane’s location in Athens, Georgia. The restaurant hung a custom-made portrait of Bennett on the wall. Bennett and Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves toasted the occasion with Pappy Van Winkle.

