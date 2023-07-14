Marvel Bought A Bottle Of Pappy Van Winkle For Its Shows

A bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old made its on-screen appearance in episode 4 of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” which aired Wednesday. An article on Screenrant that was published on the same day claimed the bottle has made multiple appearances on various shows from the studio, namely in episode 2 of “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.”

The bottle appeared in “Secret Invasion” during one of the show’s more subdued moments, when characters Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Skrull Rhodey (Don Cheadle) attempt to settle their differences after a heated exchange earlier on in the show. To ease the tension, Fury generously offers Rhodey a drink of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old Bourbon.

“23 years of distilled perfection! I figure we could settle our beef like proper gentlemen,” Fury proclaims before offering him a sip.

Pappy Van Winkle, produced by Buffalo Trace has achieved that holy grail, unicorn bourbon status due to a combination of factors. Celebrities love it, it’s hard to find, and it’s considered really good by many people. Largely because of the hype, Pappy Van Winkle fetches a pretty penny.

Fury’s character referred to the dram as “$5,000 worth of 24-karat liquid gold.”

Five thousand dollars sounds like an exorbitant price, but in reality, Fury got something of a bargain if that’s all he paid for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, which can fetch prices within the $10,000-$40,000 range.

A bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year hosts a suggested retail price of $299.99, yet due to extremely limited supply, the market’s voracious demand for the spirit, along with factors like inflation, prices have skyrocketed on the secondary market.

In December, a bottle of the stuff sold for $52,000 at an auction.

It’s unclear if Screenrant knows that Marvel reused the bottle in both shows or just made an assumption, but with a price tag like that, it makes sense that the studio would potentially use one bottle in multiple shows to justify such an exorbitant cost.

