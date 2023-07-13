Penelope Bourbon Debuts 100-Proof Toasted Barrel Rye Finish

Penelope Bourbon released a limited-edition whiskey in June with a 100% rye mashbill finished in new, heavily toasted American oak barrels.

Penelope announced the launch in an Instagram post in June:

The 5-year-old rye is distilled from a mashbill of 100% rye and is non-chill filtered, per Shanken News Daily. Penelope Bourbon describes the rye whiskey as having vanilla and caramel-based aromas, with a bold palate that holds plenty of smoked marshmallow, butterscotch and herbaceous mint qualities. The finish is long and savory, according to the brand, and has a subtle spice.

Penelope chose to work with toasted barrels as a “testament to the power of serendipity.” The team was struck by the unique differences between each barrel and wanted to create a line of whiskey expressions that showcase such diversity.

The New Jersey-based bourbon company is no stranger to experimenting with different aging methods and finishes. The brand regularly releases a Rosé Cask Finish expression, which we have reviewed here.

The Penelope Toasted Series Straight Rye Whiskey is Penelope’s first release since the bottler was acquired by MGP Ingredients and its subsidiary, Luxco Inc., for an impressive $105 million in May. Penelope can extend ther price to $110.8 million by the end of 2025 if it meets Luxco’s performance expectations.

Penelope is relatively new, launched in 2018 after husband and wife duo, Mike and Kerry Paladini, found out they were about to have a baby, named Penelope. Penelope’s birth inspired them to create a spirit line meant to “celebrate life’s pleasures – big and small,” according to the brand.

The couple teamed up with Mike’s childhood friend and neighbor, Danny Polise, to create Penelope Bourbon. The company grew exponentially prior to its acquisition by MGP.

The Toasted Rye Barrel Finish expression was bottled at 100 proof and is part of a singular release, with a total of 7,000 cases available at select retailers. The spirit hosts a suggested retail price of $70.

