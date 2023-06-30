Limestone Farms: Official Bourbon of Barbasol Championship

The PGA Tour Barbasol Championship has chosen Limestone Farms as its official bourbon. The news was announced via The Bourbon Flight on Wednesday.

“We are proud to welcome Limestone Farms as the official bourbon of the PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship,” Barbasol Tournament Director Darren Nelson said. “World-class golf and Limestone Farm’s super-premium offering make for an exceptional partnership.”

The PGA TOUR currently holds a four-year partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey, and the organization announced the beginning of the collaboration in April.

Limestone Farms will be used in featured cocktails at the event including a “Limestone Old Fashioned,” and another cocktail named “Peachy Keene,” as a playful nod to the location of the venue: Champions at Keene Trace Course.

The Barbasol Championship will be hosted July 13-16 at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

About Limestone Farms

Limestone Farms is a newer bourbon brand that launched in early June with its “Select Batch” super-premium bourbon. The Georgetown-based brand it currently a bottler, claiming it chooses mature and distinctive mashbills from other well-thought-of distilleries within the Kentucky area. It is working on building a distillery of its own, however.

The brand is also part of a working Black Angus Cattle farm that is owned by founding partner Bethany Dillow and her husband, Darin Dillow.

Master blender and executive vice president Barry Downing is also on the team. He holds thirty years of experience working in the industry and believes that a great whiskey involves one secret ingredient: the barrels.

“Industry judges, stewards and media reviewers all agree that much of the whiskey’s flavors come from the barrels,” Downing said, per Limestone Farms. “Crafting and blending the right barrels plays a vital role in creating an exceptional tasting experience for consumers. Limestone Farms blends all the right barrels together for the right reasons, to showcase each barrel’s charm in the finished product.”

Darin Dillow aims to position Limestone Farms as a smaller-production, high-quality bourbon brand. When the brand launched, he stated the following:

“When we started this journey, it was never our intention to be the biggest in the bourbon space, only the best. We are committed to providing our customers with an exceptional and memorable experience with each and every pour.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!