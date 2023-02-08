Pinhook Bourbon Releases Collaboration Series Edition #2

On Tuesday, Pinhook Bourbon announced the second release in its Collaboration Series.

Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series Edition #2 is a bourbon created by Pinhook master blender Sean Josephs and Brooklyn Brewing brewmaster Garrett Oliver.

Distilled at Austin, Texas distillery Still Austin, Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series Edition #2 is a high-rye bourbon aged for four years in Texas. A limited release, only 3,500 bottles will be available.

“The Collaboration Series is one of my favorite projects to work on,” Josephs said in a news release. “It allows me to work with my friends from my years in hospitality; to learn how they see bourbon and distilling; to make some unique liquid; and, of course, have a little bit of fun. It is important for us to stay curious, and that is one of the pillars our brand is built on. This is a great way to invite curiosity.”

Proceeds from the sale of Pinhook Collaboration Series #2 will support The Michael J. Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling, which awards scholarships in brewing and distilling education to people of color in the United States. The foundation was founded and is chaired by Oliver. The total donation from these sales will cover 20 scholarships from the foundation.

“The MJF has now awarded more than 20 technical education scholarships for distilling and brewing,” Oliver said in the news release. “This donation will mean that 20 more lives will be changed through the generosity of our partners like Pinhook. But more than just generosity, it’s a shared belief that we need a more equitable and diverse future. Big thanks to Pinhook for partnering with The MJF on this special collaboration so that our work to change the face of brewing and distilling is sustainable into the future.”

Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series Edition #2 will retail for $99.99 and will be available on Breeze, Pinhook’s text-to-buy service; on Flaviar; and at limited stores across the U.S.

Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series Edition #1 was a partnership with sommelier and restauranteur André Mack, who in October released his first whiskey, Rye & Sons.

Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series Edition #2 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Tropical fruit, spice and chocolate

Taste: Gingerbread, caramel and dark cherry flavors, topped off with a surprising hint of licorice

