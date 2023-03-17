Pinhook Releases 7 Year Vertical Tiz Rye Time Whiskey

Pinhook Continues Vertical Series With its ‘Most Limited Edition to Date’ — a 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey
On Friday, Pinhook Bourbon announced the release of its newest whiskey: Vertical Series Rye 7-Year. In a news release announcing the launch, Pinhook called the whiskey, which is blended from only 28 barrels, its “most limited edition to date.”
Pinhook’s Vertical Series follows a group of bourbon and rye barrels sourced from MGP in Indiana as they mature from four to 12 years old. Since each barrel in the group has a similar fill date and contains whiskey made with the same mashbill (95% rye and 5% malted barley), the only difference between each whiskey is the aging process (and proof).
“It has been amazing to see how this rye has matured throughout the years,” Pinhook founder and master blender Sean Josephs said in a news release. “From its first rendition to this most recent release, the liquid has been transformed. We’re no stranger to pushing boundaries and this series might be our biggest boundary-breaker yet. We only wish we made some more.”
Pinhook names its whiskeys for different thoroughbreds in its stables. Each vertical series bottling pays homage to Tiz Rye Time, a colt born in February 2017 that has competed at Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Saratoga Springs.
The Vertical Series casks are aged and blended at Castle & Key in Frankfort, Kentucky. Pinhook 7-Year Vertical Series will sell for a retail price of $77.99. It is available through Breeze, Pinhook’s text-to-buy platform, as well as select retailers across the U.S.
Pinhook Vertical Series 7 Year Rye ‘Tiz Rye Time’ Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Nose: Caramel, orange zest, cedar and clove
Taste: Chocolate, root beer, cardamom and tobacco
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.