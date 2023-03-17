Pinhook Releases 7 Year Vertical Tiz Rye Time Whiskey

On Friday, Pinhook Bourbon announced the release of its newest whiskey: Vertical Series Rye 7-Year. In a news release announcing the launch, Pinhook called the whiskey, which is blended from only 28 barrels, its “most limited edition to date.”

Pinhook’s Vertical Series follows a group of bourbon and rye barrels sourced from MGP in Indiana as they mature from four to 12 years old. Since each barrel in the group has a similar fill date and contains whiskey made with the same mashbill (95% rye and 5% malted barley), the only difference between each whiskey is the aging process (and proof).

“It has been amazing to see how this rye has matured throughout the years,” Pinhook founder and master blender Sean Josephs said in a news release. “From its first rendition to this most recent release, the liquid has been transformed. We’re no stranger to pushing boundaries and this series might be our biggest boundary-breaker yet. We only wish we made some more.”

Pinhook names its whiskeys for different thoroughbreds in its stables. Each vertical series bottling pays homage to Tiz Rye Time, a colt born in February 2017 that has competed at Churchill Downs, Keeneland and Saratoga Springs.

The Vertical Series casks are aged and blended at Castle & Key in Frankfort, Kentucky. Pinhook 7-Year Vertical Series will sell for a retail price of $77.99. It is available through Breeze, Pinhook’s text-to-buy platform, as well as select retailers across the U.S.

Pinhook Vertical Series 7 Year Rye ‘Tiz Rye Time’ Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Caramel, orange zest, cedar and clove

Taste: Chocolate, root beer, cardamom and tobacco

