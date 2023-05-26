Rebel Named Official Bourbon of the PLL for 2023 Season

On Tuesday, the Premier Lacrosse League announced a partnership with Rebel Bourbon, making the whiskey brand the official bourbon of the PLL for the 2023 season.

“At the core of our mission to trailblaze the future of sports is a rebellious spirit to challenge the status quo,” Jake Krantz, senior director of partnership development at the PLL, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Rebel Bourbon, a brand that highlights the noisemakers and the rule breakers and bring their brand to life across PLL platforms.”

As part of the deal, Rebel is granted entitlement rights on the PLL’s penalty box, jersey patches for the PLL team Chaos Lacrosse Club and a “Rebel of the Week” content series through PLL platforms, which will debut June 6.

“The opportunity to have Rebel Bourbon as the Official Bourbon of the Premier Lacrosse League was a perfect fit for our brand,” said Philip Lux, brand manager at Rebel Bourbon. “We align with the league’s defiance, freedom, attitude and rebel spirit that the game brings to its fans. With the PLL quickly becoming can’t-miss TV, we look forward to bringing fans of the Premier Lacrosse League together to watch the fastest game on two feet with a Rebel Bourbon.”

The 2023 PLL season begins June 3 in Albany, New York. Games will be aired on ABC and ESPN+.

Rebel is a subsidiary of Luxco, which was founded in 1958 and merged with Indiana whiskey giant MGP in 2021.

