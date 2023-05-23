 Rabbit Hole Tenniel Bourbon Launches | Whiskey Raiders
Bourbon

Fewer Than 1,000 Bottles of the Latest Rabbit Hole Bourbon Are Available

David MorrowMay 23rd, 2023, 5:11 pm
Rabbit Hole Tenniel

Rabbit Hole Tenniel (Photo: Rabbit Hole)

Louisville, Kentucky whiskey brand Rabbit Hole on Friday announced the release of Rabbit Hole Tenniel, a limited-edition double-barrel, cask-strength Kentucky straight bourbon.

Tenniel is a blend of two Rabbit Hole bourbons: the four-grain, triple-malt Cavehill and the high-rye, double-malt Heigold. The blend is finished in a char No. 1 toasted barrel.

“When it comes to creating one-of-a-kind bourbon, I have always kept one foot in the past, one foot in the present and my eyes firmly fixed on the future,” Rabbit Hole founder Kaveh Zamanian said in a news release. “Tenniel embodies this approach. As we reflect on our ten-year anniversary, it’s the perfect opportunity for me to give a nod to the original recipes that put us on the map and take them to the next level. By flexing my blending muscles and increasing the complexity from a whiskey-making standpoint with double oak, I believe we have created a spirit that speaks to how far we’ve come as a brand in a relatively short time and foretells how much more we will contribute to the American whiskey space in the decades to come.”

Presented at a cask-strength 108.8 proof, Rabbit Hole Tenniel is available at the Rabbit Hole Distillery and for purchase online in Kentucky, Arkansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Washington, D.C.,  for a suggested retail price of $650.

Only 939 crystal decanters of Rabbit Hole Tenniel are available.

Tenniel is named after John Tenniel, the artist who illustrated the original scenes of down the rabbit hole in the classic novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Rabbit Hole Tenniel Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Baking spices, stone fruits, toasted nuts and almonds

Taste: Layers of oak, tobacco, nutmeg, cumin and vanilla

Finish: Custard, allspice and mint

