Redemption 36 Year Old Bourbon Sells for $18,000 at Auction

Only 18 Bottles of This Rare Bourbon Exist — and 1 Just Sold for $18,000
Sotheby’s closed its latest whiskey auction, named The Camouflage Collection Part I, last Friday. Among the auction’s highlights was a bottle of Redemption 36 Year Old Bourbon, which smashed its presale estimate of$10,000-$15,000 and sold for $18,000.
Redemption sources its whiskey from Indiana and bottles it in Bardstown, Kentucky. Redemption 36 Year Old is an extremely rare whiskey — so rare that only 18 bottles exist. Redemption 36 is bottled a barrel proof of 97.6.
In November, a court ruled against Redemption, which was being sued for copyright infringement by spirits giant Diageo over the similarity in design between Redemption’s bottles and those of Diageo’s Bulleit brand. As a result, Redemption will be required to change its packaging.
Redemption 36 Year Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Nose: Leather, coffee, grilled meat, cherry wood, cigar box
Palate: Dried orange, cinnamon, anise, smoke, sweet hickory smoke, and earthy barbecue
Finish: Medium in length, with lingering cherry wood and citrus notes
Other Notable Whiskey Sales From the Sotheby’s Camouflage Collection Part I Auction
- The Macallan The Red Collection 40 Year Old: $37,500
- 12-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle: $27,500
- Old Rip Van Winkle 23 Year Old: $27,500
- The Macallan Fine & Rare 32 Year Old: $21,250
- Michter’s Single Barrel Rye 25 Year Old: $21,250
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.