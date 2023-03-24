Redemption 36 Year Old Bourbon Sells for $18,000 at Auction

Sotheby’s closed its latest whiskey auction, named The Camouflage Collection Part I, last Friday. Among the auction’s highlights was a bottle of Redemption 36 Year Old Bourbon, which smashed its presale estimate of$10,000-$15,000 and sold for $18,000.

Redemption sources its whiskey from Indiana and bottles it in Bardstown, Kentucky. Redemption 36 Year Old is an extremely rare whiskey — so rare that only 18 bottles exist. Redemption 36 is bottled a barrel proof of 97.6.

In November, a court ruled against Redemption, which was being sued for copyright infringement by spirits giant Diageo over the similarity in design between Redemption’s bottles and those of Diageo’s Bulleit brand. As a result, Redemption will be required to change its packaging.

Redemption 36 Year Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Leather, coffee, grilled meat, cherry wood, cigar box

Palate: Dried orange, cinnamon, anise, smoke, sweet hickory smoke, and earthy barbecue

Finish: Medium in length, with lingering cherry wood and citrus notes

Other Notable Whiskey Sales From the Sotheby’s Camouflage Collection Part I Auction

The Macallan The Red Collection 40 Year Old: $37,500

12-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle: $27,500

Old Rip Van Winkle 23 Year Old: $27,500

The Macallan Fine & Rare 32 Year Old: $21,250

Michter’s Single Barrel Rye 25 Year Old: $21,250

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram