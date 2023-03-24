 Redemption 36 Year Old Bourbon Sells for $18,000 at Auction
Bourbon

Only 18 Bottles of This Rare Bourbon Exist — and 1 Just Sold for $18,000

David MorrowMar 24th, 2023, 4:57 pm
Redemption 36

A bottle of Redemption 36 Year Old Bourbon sold at Sotheby’s Auction for $18,000.

Sotheby’s closed its latest whiskey auction, named The Camouflage Collection Part I, last Friday. Among the auction’s highlights was a bottle of Redemption 36 Year Old Bourbon, which smashed its presale estimate of$10,000-$15,000 and sold for $18,000.

Redemption sources its whiskey from Indiana and bottles it in Bardstown, Kentucky. Redemption 36 Year Old is an extremely rare whiskey — so rare that only 18 bottles exist. Redemption 36 is bottled a barrel proof of 97.6.

In November, a court ruled against Redemption, which was being sued for copyright infringement by spirits giant Diageo over the similarity in design between Redemption’s bottles and those of Diageo’s Bulleit brand. As a result, Redemption will be required to change its packaging.

Redemption 36 Year Old Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Leather, coffee, grilled meat, cherry wood, cigar box

Palate: Dried orange, cinnamon, anise, smoke, sweet hickory smoke, and earthy barbecue

Finish: Medium in length, with lingering cherry wood and citrus notes

Other Notable Whiskey Sales From the Sotheby’s Camouflage Collection Part I Auction

  • The Macallan The Red Collection 40 Year Old: $37,500
  • 12-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle: $27,500
  • Old Rip Van Winkle 23 Year Old: $27,500
  • The Macallan Fine & Rare 32 Year Old: $21,250
  • Michter’s Single Barrel Rye 25 Year Old: $21,250

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

