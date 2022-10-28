Redwood Empire Cask Strength Collection Debuts

Redwood Empire Whiskey, California’s largest whiskey producer, on Thursday announced the release of its limited-edition cask strength collection.

The collection comprises Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey, Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey and Cask Strength Lost Monarch, which is a blend of rye and bourbon.

The cask strength releases are bottled at proofs ranging from 116.4 to 117.2. The brand said in a news release that these proofs are lower than many other cask strength whiskeys because of the time spent aging in the temperate climate in California’s fog belt.

“We are extremely proud of the craft and complexity that our Cask Strength showcases,” Master Distiller Jeff Duckhorn said. “Experiencing Redwood Empire straight from the barrel is the preferred way I enjoy our whiskeys!”

The three expressions of Redwood Empire Whiskey’s Cask Strength collection are available nationwide in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $70 per 750-milliliter bottle.

We’ll have reviews coming soon of these new releases from Redwood Empire.

Redwood Empire Cask Strength Collection Details and Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon

Mashbill: 74% corn, 20% raw rye, 4.5% malt barley and 1.5% wheat.

Age: Minimum of four years with components up to 12 years old

Proof: 116.8

Gets its name from: The 14th tallest tree in the world

Nose: Fresh roasted coffee beans, vanilla, corn husk and walnut

Taste: Cedar, peach nectar, and mocha with salty character accents of cherrywood and leather. Subtle hints of honey pears and sweet tobacco flavor linger

Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye

Mashbill: 94% rye, 5% malted barley, 1% wheat.

Age: Minimum of four years with components up to 6 years old

Proof: 116.4

Gets its name from: The fastest growing redwood in the world

Nose: Orange peel, maple and soft cinnamon

Taste: Cracked pepper, pecan and espresso

Cask Strength Lost Monarch

Mashbill: 55% the Emerald Giant mashbill and 45% the Pipe Dream mashbill

Age: Minimum of three years with components up to 14 years old

Proof: 117.2

Gets its name from: The world’s largest coastal redwood

Nose: Nutmeg, sun-kissed baked pears and holiday spices

Taste: Spearmint, black pepper, and apricot on the palate

In September, Redwood Empire released the second batch of its Bottled in Bond Collection.

An environmentally conscious brand, Redwood Empire in July planted the 500,000th tree in its “Buy a Bottle, We’ll Plant a Tree” promise.

