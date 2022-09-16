Redwood Empire Releases Batch 2 of Bottled in Bond Whiskeys

Redwood Empire Whiskey, California’s largest whiskey producer, this week announced the release of Batch No. 002 of two bottled-in-bond expressions: Redwood Empire Rocket Top Straight Rye Whiskey and Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Redwood Empire Whiskey’s Bottled in Bond collection is available for a limited time at select retailers in the U.S. Both expressions retail for a suggested price of $89.99 per 750-milliliter bottle

“It’s an honor to bring our second batch of Bottled in Bond-designated whiskey to life,” Master Distiller Jeff Duckhorn said in a news release. “The craft and complexity in selecting the raw ingredients started in spring 2017. No two mash bills were identical, and that results in exceptional balance and depth of flavor.”

Each of the new whiskeys, which are both bottled-in-bond expressions, received 95 points from The Tasting Panel magazine and its sister publication, The SOMM Journal, Redwood Empire said in the news release.

Redwood Empire Bottled in Bond Rocket Top Straight Rye Whiskey — Batch No. 002 Details

Named for a 365-foot coastal redwood tree in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, this whiskey is made from a mashbill comprising 87% rye, 5% wheat, 5% malted barley and 3% corn. It was aged five years in 53-gallon American White Oak barrels.

Tasting notes from the brand: Aromas of bergamot, candied orange, sage, and dates with a savory palate of fig jam, caramel corn, and cracked pink peppercorn.

Redwood Empire Bottled in Bond Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Batch No. 002 Details

Named for two massive trees, Grizzly Giant, a giant Sequoia in Yosemite National Park; and Mattole Beast, a 375-foot coastal redwood in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, this bourbon is made from a mashbill comprising 66% corn, 23% rye 7% wheat and 4% barley. It was also aged five years in 53-gallon American White Oak barrels.

Tasting notes from the brand: Aromas of charred sugar, cherry cola, and reduced red currants open into a rich, full mouth of molasses, almond brittle, and lemon bar.

In July, Redwood Empire planted the 500,000th tree in its “Buy a Bottle, We’ll Plant a Tree” pledge.

