Black-Owned Reverence Bourbon Launches in Nashville

Reverence Bourbon launched last week in Nashville with a welcome event at Casa de Montecristo Cigar Lounge & Bar, becoming the first Black-owned bourbon brand in Tennessee.

Attendees at the launch event included actor Timon Kyle Durrett; Jason Ridgel, founder of Guidance Whiskey; H. Beecher Hicks III, president and CEO of the National Museum of African American Music; Don Hardin, president of the Don Hardin Group; Tequila Johnson, co-founder of The Equity Alliance.

Reverence also announced the launch of a companion handmade cigar, made with Nicaraguan tobacco and a Sumatra wrapper, each imbued with Reverence Bourbon.

Reverence Bourbon and cigars will be delivered directly to consumers online and at local retailers, as well as bars, restaurants, country clubs, private clubs and nightclubs in Nashville and Memphis. Reverence will be available to ship to 46 states as soon as this month.

“Reverence means deep respect for someone or something,” Michael Frazier, founder, and CEO of Reverence Bourbon, said in a news release. “This bourbon was made for first responders. Reverence is dedicated to giving back to that community, which safeguards our families and our community. We should honor those who protect us in our moments of need.”

Frazier, a native of Memphis, officially founded Reverence Bourbon in June 2020 in Nashville.

The brand’s local launch partners include Casa De Montecristo Cigar Lounge, EG&MC Cocktail Bar, The Tennessee Tribune-Nashville Airport, The WKND Hang Suite, Minerva Cocktail Lounge, Willie B’s Restaurant, The W Hotel, The Loews at Vanderbilt Hotel, Lighthouse on the Lake Private Club, The Smashin’ Crab, Alley Pub, R&R Liquor Store and LaVergne Depot Liquor Store.

Tasting notes include caramel, maple, kettle corn, chocolate, malt and oak, with a finish that is smooth and refreshing, with a hint of fresh-cut spearmint, according to the news release.

In July, three brothers launched Brough Brothers, the first Black-owned bourbon distillery in Kentucky.

