Ross And Squibb Debuts 7th Edition of Remus Repeal Bourbon

It’s that time of year again — Ross and Squibb Distillery has launched its annual expression, the Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII Straight Bourbon Whiskey in honor of Repeal Day. The expression clocks in at 100 proof and is a blend of bourbons sourced from barrels ranging from 9 to 16 years of age, according to Friday’s news release from the brand.

The Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII, made in what the brand refers to as “Ross and Squibb’s signature high-rye style,” has a suggested retail price of $100 and will be released in limited quantities starting in September.

Here’s what the blend is composed of:

6% 2007 bourbon (21% rye mashbill)

26% 2013 bourbon (21% rye mashbill)

26% 2013 bourbon (36% rye mashbill)

21% 2014 bourbon (21% rye mashbill)

21% 2014 bourbon (36% rye mashbill)

“We believe we have some of the best whiskey in the world aging here at the Ross and Squibb Distillery. The Remus Repeal Reserve series allows our team the opportunity to showcase these great spirits, as well as showcase our expertise at blending our best barrels to create a special medley each year,” Ross and Squib Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman in the news release. “As the latest in this award-winning collection, Series VII is certain to be a highly sought-after and much-enjoyed member of the Remus Repeal Reserve family.”

The expression is meant to celebrate Repeal Day. Repeal Day takes place every Dec. 5 and marks the end of the 21st Amendment, which instated Prohibition. The “noble experiment,” which ended in 1933, took place over the course of 13 years. Ross and Squibb named the bourbon brand after George Remus, known as “King of the Bootleggers,” according to the brand.

This release comes hot on the heels of the Remus Highest Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which was unveiled in July.

Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII Tasting Notes, via Ross and Squibb

Nose: Caramelized pecans, candied cherry and maple syrup.

Taste: Rich caramel, maple and candied raisin, candied cherry.

Finish: Cinnamon and peppermint spice with lingering notes of vanilla and caramel.

