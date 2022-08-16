Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI Announced | Whiskey Raiders

Ross & Squibb Distillery, formerly known as MGP, on Monday announced plans to release its sixth-annual Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It will launch in September.

Bottled at 100 proof, the bourbon will be available in limited quantities and retails for a suggested price of $99.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Master Distiller Ian Stirsman and his team created Series VI with five bourbons aged between 8-14 years from its 175-year-old distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Made in a high-rye style, the blend changes each year, allowing Stirsman and his team to experiment with different mash bills and aged reserves.

“The Remus Repeal Reserve series provides our team the opportunity to showcase the incredible array of aged reserves available to work with, as well as our expertise at blending these bourbons to create a special medley each year,” Stirsman said in a news release. “Series VI is the latest in this award-winning collection that is certain to be yet another excellent example of what our Remus Repeal collection represents: what great bourbon can be.”

Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI Straight Bourbon Whiskey Details and Tasting Notes

According to The Bourbon Flight, Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI has a mash bill composed of 2% 2008 bourbon (21% Rye), 17% 2012 bourbon (36% Rye), 27% 2012 bourbon (21% Rye), 29% 2014 bourbon (21% Rye) and 25% 2014 bourbon (36% Rye).

Series VI tasting notes lead with aromas of fruit, nutmeg and leather, the company said. The first flavor is candied fruit and fig jam, followed by oak and barrel char, mint, slight caramel, toffee, honey, and nutmeg. The end result is a sweet, leathery balance of candied fruit and rye spice that lingers long after you’re finished, the brand said.

The new bourbon’s September release date will coincide with National Bourbon Heritage Month.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!