Russell's Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon Returns

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon has returned and is slated to hit the shelves for a limited time starting mid-June — just in time for Father’s Day. The annual release has a suggested retail price of $150 and is the oldest expression within Russell’s Reserve core range. It was originally created by master distiller Eddie Russell to honor his father, Master Distiller Jimmy Russell.

“Releasing Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon is a moment I’ve come to look forward to each year,” Eddie Russell said in a news release. “This Bourbon is a personal favorite of mine and I am proud to bring it back this year in time for Father’s Day. I know I’ll be raising a glass with my father and son, Bruce, to celebrate and hope fans and folks trying it for the first time can enjoy a glass with their families and friends this summer season as well.”

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon is bottled at 114.8 proof and non-chill-filtered. The first year it was released, Fred Minnick awarded Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon the coveted title of “Best American Whiskey of 2021.”

The popular bourbon is said to have a marriage of “dried dark fruit and charred confectionary notes,” according to the news release.

Whiskey Raiders Spirit Critic Jay West described Russell’s Reserve 13 Year as a “bruiser” in his review last year, adding that the expression is a bit heavy on the oak but is a “very good whiskey and an absolute standout to the right drinker.”

Minnick called the whiskey one he would “love to drink every single day for the rest of my life.”

The combination of critical acclaim and limited quantity has lent Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon a reputation for selling out fast.

About Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve Master Distiller Eddie Russell

Eddie Russell is the master distiller at the Wild Turkey distillery with over 30 years of experience and quite the résumé. The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member is the co-creator of Russell’s Reserve, Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rye and Rare Breed Rye.

Russell also produces Longbranch Bourbon for Wild Turkey, alongside Matthew McConaughey.

