Highly Acclaimed Russell's Reserve 13 Gets 2nd Release

Russell’s Reserve on Wednesday announced the second release of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon, the oldest expression of its core range. Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon sold out quickly upon its initial release in 2021 and was even called a “once in a lifetime bourbon” by whiskey authority Fred Minnick, who ranked the whiskey as the best of 2021.

A rare and acclaimed bourbon, Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old has been listed for up to $800 on secondary markets following its initial limited release.

The second limited release will launch in July and will continue to be released in small quantities as part of an annual series. Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell first introduced the 114.8-proof bourbon in June 2021.

“Given the tremendous response to our last release, we are excited to release another small quantity of our Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon,” Russell said. “This bourbon is one that’s near and dear to my heart, and I’m proud to be able to share a glass with my dad and son, Bruce, as we celebrate our family’s legacy and this special distillery that we all call home.”

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old will be available nationally at a suggested retail price of $100 per 750-milliliter bottle for a limited time at select retailers.

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Tasting Notes via the Brand

Color: Dark amber

Nose: Lots of aged character. Sweet and woody with notes of dark dried fruit like cherry or plum and confectionary notes of honey, chocolate, caramel, nougat and brown sugar throughout.

Taste: Sweet and warming. Dried dark fruit notes complete with charred confectionary notes of charred marshmallow or burnt brown sugar. Smoky campfire notes enhance the finish on the palate.

Finish: Warming, long and lingering, this finish does not give up

