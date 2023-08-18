VIDEO: Russell's Reserve 13 Year Review | Whiskey Raiders

In the latest video uploaded to the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West, aka T8ke, tastes a recent bourbon release from Wild Turkey: Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old.

West tastes the Russell’s Reserve 13, gives his opinions about the bourbon itself, as well as its value and its place on the market. He also offers advice about whether or not you should hunt this bottle and at what price point it’s worth purchasing.

About Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old

Wild Turkey released this year’s iteration of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old in June. The annual release has a suggested retail price of $150 and is the oldest expression within Russell’s Reserve core range.

“Releasing Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon is a moment I’ve come to look forward to each year,” Eddie Russell said in a news release when the bourbon launched. “This Bourbon is a personal favorite of mine and I am proud to bring it back this year in time for Father’s Day. I know I’ll be raising a glass with my father and son, Bruce, to celebrate and hope fans and folks trying it for the first time can enjoy a glass with their families and friends this summer season as well.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!