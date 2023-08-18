 VIDEO: Russell's Reserve 13 Year Review | Whiskey Raiders
VIDEO: Should You Care About The New Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Batches?

David MorrowAug 18th, 2023, 1:18 pm

In the latest video uploaded to the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West, aka T8ke, tastes a recent bourbon release from Wild Turkey: Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old.

West tastes the Russell’s Reserve 13, gives his opinions about the bourbon itself, as well as its value and its place on the market. He also offers advice about whether or not you should hunt this bottle and at what price point it’s worth purchasing.

About Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old

Wild Turkey released this year’s iteration of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old in June. The annual release has a suggested retail price of $150 and is the oldest expression within Russell’s Reserve core range.

“Releasing Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon is a moment I’ve come to look forward to each year,” Eddie Russell said in a news release when the bourbon launched. “This Bourbon is a personal favorite of mine and I am proud to bring it back this year in time for Father’s Day. I know I’ll be raising a glass with my father and son, Bruce, to celebrate and hope fans and folks trying it for the first time can enjoy a glass with their families and friends this summer season as well.”

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

