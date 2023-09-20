Russell's Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson F Debuts

On Wednesday, Russell’s Reserve announced the release of Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson F, the second bourbon in the brand’s Single Rickhouse collection.

The Single Rickhouse Collection debuted in 2022 with the release of Camp Nelson C and is intended to highlight terroir by experimenting with various barrel aging locations. As the name suggests, each whiskey in the series is composed of whiskey from a single rickhouse on Wild Turkey’s Camp Nelson campus.

According to the brand, when Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell tasted the stocks from Camp Nelson F, he immediately knew they had something special and said, “This is one of the best whiskeys we’ve ever made.”

Camp Nelson Rickhouse F was constructed in the 1940s and is situated lower on the Camp Nelson grounds than its counterparts, overlooking the Kentucky River. According to Wild Turkey, the airflow and wind currents from the river allow the barrels in Camp Nelson Rickhouse F to “breather” more than whiskey stocks in the other rickhouses.

The barrels in this bourbon were aged on the fourth and fifth floors of the seven-story rickhouse.

“We knew we had big shoes to fill with our second Single Rickhouse release after our first bottling from Camp Nelson C,” Eddie Russell said in a news release. “I didn’t expect we’d release two Camp Nelson whiskeys back-to-back, but after just one sip from those Camp Nelson F barrels, I knew we had to bring this whiskey to our fans – it’s too special not to share. I like to think that Camp Nelson C mirrored my personal flavor preferences – more dessert-like with sweet notes of caramel, crème brûlée and toffee – and with Camp Nelson F, we’ve gone the opposite direction – big, bold, spicy and oaky, it takes on a different persona entirely. We’re really excited about this one, and hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do.”

Bottled at 117.6 proof, Russell’s Reserve Camp Nelson Rickhouse F is available for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $300 per 750-milliliter bottle via select U.S. retailers and at the Wild Turkey Distillery.

Russell’s Reserve Camp Nelson Rickhouse F Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Notes of oak, vanilla and cinnamon transition to aromas of cherry, raisins and dates.

Taste: Robust flavors of clove and white pepper give way to sweet notes of caramel, orange peel and dark fruits.

Finish: A lasting finish with honey and baking spice that gives way to tobacco and mature oak.

