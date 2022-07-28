Lifting Spirits Foundation Gets $20K From Bourbon Brands

Russell’s Reserve Bourbon and Wild Turkey Distilling Co. on Wednesday announced a $20,000 donation to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and its Lifting Spirits Foundation. The Lifting Spirits Foundation was formed in 2020. Its goal is to increase diversity in distilled spirits by funding education credits for Black students, women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ and other underrepresented students enrolled in bourbon-related courses at the University of Louisville, the University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University.

This is the second straight year Russell’s Reserve will work with the KDA. The two parties work to benefit the community and propel the next generation of distillers in the spirits industry.

“‘Reserved for All’ is more than a slogan for Russell’s Reserve – it’s a philosophy that drives us,” JoAnn Street, Wild Turkey Distilling Co. portfolio ambassador and granddaughter of master distiller Jimmy Russell, said in a news release. “We are committed to making the Bourbon industry a more welcoming and inclusive place. Through the work that the KDA is doing with the Lifting Spirits Foundation, we are seeing that happen in real time, and we are proud to continue our relationship in building a community of rising leaders who truly represent a shining light in the industry’s bright future.”

Russell’s Reserve and Wild Turkey Distilling Co. have an internship program for prospective future bourbon industry members.

“Bourbon is more than what we do, it’s a part of who we are as Kentuckians. Our scholarship aims to bring new voices, perspectives, and personalities to the industry,” said Sara Barnes, director of industry responsibility and sustainability at the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. “Support from heritage brands like Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve allow us to grow this great program and enact long-lasting change within our industry. We are thankful for their unwavering support.”

The Lifting Spirits Foundation is a nonprofit organization. It works with KDA members to educate the public about Kentucky’s distilled spirits industry. KDA is working to expand its scholarships to more Kentucky colleges and universities.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!