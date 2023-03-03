'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham Launches Bingham's Bourbon

Actor and musician Ryan Bingham, best known for his role as Walker in the hit Paramount show “Yellowstone,” is launching a bourbon brand.

Bingham’s Bourbon takes the multitalented celebrity back to his Texas roots, using grains exclusively grown in the state.

“I’ve spent years travelin’ the world playing honky tonks and bars looking for a whiskey with enough kick and flavor to sip on the rocks, but smooth enough for a celebratory shot at the bar,” Bingham said, according to the brand’s website. “After searching high and low I decided to head home to Texas and make my own. I’m proud to now bring you Bingham’s Bourbon.”

Bingham’s Bourbon will debut with two expressions: Original and Black Label.

Bingham’s Bourbon expressions use Persedo’s C.R.A.F.T. method, which Persedo, a spirits company, claims “enhances a spirit by reducing higher alcohols (bad) and converting offensive acids to esters (good).”

As a musician, Bingham has won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy.

Bingham’s Bourbon Original Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Light Golden Amber

Nose: Rye spice, honeysuckle

Taste: Sweet up front, toasted oak and baking spices

Finish: Gentle finish with a hint of roasted pecans

Bingham’s Bourbon Black Label Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Burnt Sienna

Nose: Sweet and smokey, with a hint of brown sugar

Taste: Lush mouthfeel, pecans, and dried fruit

Finish: Spicy finish with approachable hints of toasted nuts, marshmallow, and wood scent

