Have $333K Lying Around? Sip Bourbon With Scottie Pippen

On Wednesday, Neiman Marcus unveiled its annual holiday campaign. This year, the theme is “Make the Moment.” The campaign features eight “fantasy gifts,” which all include charitable donations. One of the eight is a chance to spend time with Hall of Fame basketball player Scottie Pippen. Pippen is best known for his starring role alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls teams that won six championships in the 1990s.

The package, which is priced at $333,333, entitles the buyer to a two-on-two basketball game against Pippen and his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., who is currently on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond the game, the gift includes a dinner with the Pippens; an autographed copy of Pippen’s book “Unguarded”; and a tasting of Pippen’s bourbon, DIGITS.

The experience will be held in Los Angeles. Travel will not be provided as part of the gift purchase. Those interested in purchasing this package can call 1-877-966-4438 for more details.

Pippen will donate $278,000 to the CHI Prep Academy, a nonprofit whose mission is to “provide a diversified educational experience that promotes high standards through academics, entrepreneurship and athletics, while cultivating creativity, and building the necessary life skills for college, business careers and successful futures in the world of sports.”

Pippen launched DIGITS in June 2021 to the Chicago market. The 5-year-old whiskey is produced by California distillery Savage and Cooke.

Last December, Pippen and DIGITS released a bourbon-barrel-aged tea.

the other Neiman Marcus “fantasy gifts” are:

A $65,000 trip to Paris that includes a dinner with perfumer Francis Kurkdjian

$175,000 Napa Valley trip that includes wine tastings, a golf outing and a cooking class with chef Thomas Keller at the Culinary Institute of America

A $190,000 Christmas decoration assortment installed at your home by Jim Marvin, who has decorated the White House for the holiday season

A $200,000 installation of a space-themed, nine-hole mini golf course on your property, with 20 custom putters and 20 golf balls at your home

A $295,000 equestrian experience with star polo players Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras Bermejo and Melissa Ganzi with private polo lessons and VIP tickets to a polo match

A $330,000 Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV

A $3.2 million 1935 Cartier diamond tiara

