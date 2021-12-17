Seahawks, Jim Beam Bourbon Partner Up | Whiskey Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks announced a multi-year partnership with Beam Suntory on Thursday, naming Jim Beam Bourbon the Official North American Bourbon of the NFL franchise.

As part of the partnership, Jim Beam will have exclusive team logo usage rights in the North American bourbon category, as well as branded merchandise and consumer activations. Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon, also owned by Beam Suntory, will be available for sale throughout Lumen Field, where the Seahawks play home games.

“The Seahawks are thrilled to partner with two iconic American brands to bring Jim Beam’s and Maker’s Mark’s premium bourbon products to our fans in new and exciting ways,” said Amy Sprangers, Chief Revenue Officer of the Seahawks, in a statement. “We look forward to a dynamic partnership with Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark for years to come.”

It’s mildly interesting but hardly surprising that the Seahawks partnered with Beam instead of one of Seattle’s many local distilleries. Beam, which is on the verge of opening a new, $60 million visitors center, is a Goliath of the bourbon world. And if you’re going to partner with a bourbon distillery, it had better be in Kentucky, the state where 95% of the world’s bourbon is made.

It’s unclear why the Seahawks called Beam the official “North American Bourbon” of the team, rather than just the official bourbon. Bourbon by definition must be made in the United States, so there’s no such thing as non-North American bourbon.

Other corporate partners of the Seahawks include Boeing, Delta, Safeway and Toyota.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!