Shake Shack Puts Maker's Mark on the Menu | Whiskey Raiders

Maker’s Mark bourbon has teamed up with an unlikely partner — fast-casual restaurant chain Shake Shack — on a bourbon jam product, which will be added to two new items on the popular burger joint’s menu.

The additions to the menu are a Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich. Both items will feature the sweet and savory bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Kentucky Bourbon.

The bourbon bacon jam “marries the iconic Maker’s Mark Kentucky bourbon, which is aged to taste and has notes of vanilla, caramel and oak, with bacon that is smoked for six hours using real hardwood applewood, creating a sweet and savory sauce with woodsy and smoky flavors with a bit of heat,” according to a news release from Shake Shack.

The Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger will sell for a suggested starting price of $8.49, while the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich starts at $8.09.

Both new menu items are available at participating Shake Shack locations now.

Shake Shack first teased the collaboration in an Instagram post:

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!