Shiner Debuts Red Ale Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels

Two well-known booze brands are collaborating to release a barrel-aged beer available exclusively in Texas

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey on Tuesday announced a partnership with Spoetzl Brewery, the producer of Shiner Bock. Together, the producers are releasing Brewer’s Pride Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale, a limited-edition ale aged in Bulleit bourbon barrels.

“At Shiner, we’re always inspired by bartenders who pair Shiner beers with great whiskies like Bulleit,” Shiner Head Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in a news release. “It’s a special moment for us to bring this to life by marrying these flavors in our bold, new special Brewer’s Pride release.”

Offered at 9% ABV, the collaborative beer will be available at select retailers, bars and restaurants throughout Texas.

Bulleit and Shiner co-hosted an event to mark the launch of the ale, which offered attendees a first taste of the new ale, accompanied by a shot of Bulleit bourbon.

“At Bulleit, we believe that businesses have a great responsibility to take ownership of their environmental, social and human impact,” said Johannah Rogers, global Brand director at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. “We’re proud to upcycle our barrels by giving them to breweries through the Bulleit and Beer program, and we’re excited to support local markets and celebrate the amazing partnerships that the program creates.”

The most recent Bulleit and Beer release before this one was Gimme Yule Gimme Fire, a barrel-aged bock collaboration with Stone Brewing, which launched in December.

Last year, Shiner released a Brewer’s Pride doppelbock aged in barrels from Texas distillery Garrison Brothers.

