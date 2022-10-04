Sierra Nevada Debuts EH Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company on Tuesday announced the launch of its highest-ABV release ever — a collaboration with Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot is a barleywine-style ale aged seven years, with the last year spent in E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bourbon barrels.

“The time in the barrels has changed the beer and made it so complex,” Sierra Nevada Product Manager Terence Sullivan said in a news release. “We love collaborations. But something of this magnitude—some of the finest beer and some of the finest bourbon in the world—it’s really something special.”

This marks the first national beer collaboration for E.H. Taylor, Jr., which is under the Buffalo Trace umbrella of whiskey brands.

“Both Sierra Nevada and Buffalo Trace Distillery are pioneers in innovation amongst their categories,” Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said. “Collaborating on a project like this is quite special. Both companies have made a massive impact on pushing the boundaries of craft beer and American whiskey, leading the foray into premiumizing the industry.”

a 15%-ABV expression, Sierra Nevada Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot is sold in 750-milliliter bottles in packaging reminiscent of that of E.H. Taylor, Jr. Bourbon.

The beer features “rich flavors of molasses, caramel, and burnt sugar balanced by whole-cone Pacific Northwest hops found in Sierra Nevada’s cult-classic Bigfoot Ale,” according to the brands.

Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot will be available in select markets and in limited quantities through Sierra Nevada’s online shop.

We’ve got a sample of Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot en route; keep your eyes peeled for a story about our thoughts after tasting it.

