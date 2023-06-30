Social Hour Debuts George Dickel Bourbon Smash Canned Drink

On Thursday, Social Hour Cocktails unveiled its second canned cocktail crafted in collaboration with Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel: Social Hour Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon.

Social hour describes the Bourbon Smash as “a mint julep meets a whisky sour.”

Presented at 20% ABV, the cocktail is made with 8-year-old George Dickel Bourbon. According to the brand, it features tasting notes of Meyer lemon and muddled mint. Social Hour recommends serving the Bourbon Smash over ice in a glass garnished with a mint sprig, lemon wheel, peach slice or strawberries.

In 2021, Social Hour released the Harvest Whiskey Sour canned cocktail, made with 13-year George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey, honeycrisp apple, Meyer lemon, cinnamon, maple and cardamom. We loved the Harvest Whiskey Sour, and you can find our review of it here.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better first step into the canned cocktail space than through our partnership with Social Hour. Our first release was a fall-flavored spin on the Whiskey Sour, and with the Bourbon Smash, we’re putting a new, summer twist on the classic cocktail,” Nicole Austin, general manager and distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., said in a news release. “I couldn’t be more excited for whisky fans to enjoy the refreshing taste of the Bourbon Smash. To make that perfect summer cocktail, you need an approachable and balanced bourbon that’s able to work well in a cocktail – and that’s Dickel Bourbon.”

The Social Hour Bourbon Smash is available for purchase at retail locations in the New York City area. Outside of New York, it can be ordered from the Social Hour website. The limited-edition can cocktail has a suggested retail price of $28 per four-pack of 250-milliliter cans.

