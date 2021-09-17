WATCH: Speed Art Museum’s ‘Art of Bourbon’ Auction Includes Chance to Score Pappy, Other Rare Releases | Whiskey Raiders

The Speed Art Museum’s annual “Art of Bourbon” auction is scheduled to take place Sept. 23, and this year’s lineup is a real stunner, headlined by a Pappy Van Winkle 15-year. Check out bourbon expert Fred Minnick break down the lineup bottle by bottle.

Sounds pretty great, huh? Some details about the auction:

Where: The “Art of Bourbon” auction traditionally takes place at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, but this year it will take place online.

When: 7-8:45 p.m. EST on Sept. 23.

More info: Pre-registration for the bidding is encouraged. In case you didn’t watch the full video, here are some highlights that will be at the aucion, courtesy of the museum:

Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-yr No 841 – Lot 23 Estimate: $12,500

$12,500 The Collector’s Edition 21-Year Old Bourbon from the 1960s/early 70s. Distilled and bottled by Dowling Distillers. A collector’s item in every sense of the word. Estimate: $6,500 – $7,000

$6,500 – $7,000 Old Forester BF 150 Special Edition Birthday Bourbon, 2021 12-yr – Lot 32. Bottled specifically for Brown-Forman’s 150th anniversary and only made for the distillery’s founding family members. Never sold in retail, very limited quantities produced. Estimate: $2,000

$2,000 Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition – Lot 15 Estimate: $6,000

$6,000 Jim Beam Lineage 15-yr, only available in duty-free stores. Estimate: $2,000

$2,000 Park & Tilford Private Stock Estimate: $6,000

$6,000 The Ultimate Maker’s Mark “Immersion Experience Barrel Selection with Rob Samuels” that includes custom Brook White artwork Estimate: $20,000

$20,000 Rabbit Hole Single Barrel, picked with Founder and Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian Estimate: $20,000

$20,000 Nearest Green Private Distillery Experience with Master Blender and 5th generation Nearest Green descendent, Victoria Eady Butler, Plus 1 Signed Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Master Blend Trilogy Set (1 bottle each of its newest release, Master Blend, and the 1884 Small Batch & 1856 Premium Aged Whiskeys) Estimate: $2,000

$2,000 1-year-old Castle & Key Bourbon Barrel distilled by one of the most well-known Master Distillers in the industry, aged in the famous Castle and Key rickhouses for the next two years. Estimate: $2,000

$2,000 Longbranch Bourbon and a Yeti Cooler with off-the-hook goodies from the Lone Star State curated by Matthew McConaughey Estimate: $800 plus bragging rights

