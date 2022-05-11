Stillhouse Partners With American Ultimate Disc League

The American Ultimate Disc League proudly announced a new partnership with Stillhouse Whiskey this week. The AUDL is a league for the popular and rapidly growing sport colloquially known as ultimate frisbee in the United States.

As the official spirit of the AUDL, Stillhouse aims to help fans enjoy whiskey where traditional glass bottles aren’t welcome.

“We are very pleased to introduce our fans and followers to Stillhouse products and welcome them to the unbreakable nation,” Steven Hall, CEO and Commissioner of the AUDL, said in a news release. “As the Official Whiskey of the AUDL, we know that the unbreakable spirit of the Stillhouse community aligns well with the fun, inclusive and responsible values of Ultimate.”

With its unique stainless-steel packaging, Stillhouse chills quickly and reflects the AUDL’s commitment to innovation. Unfortunately, what’s inside the cans isn’t all that great, per our reviews of Stillhouse Moonshine and Stillhouse Black “Bourbon”. We’ve yet to try the flavored varieties, so there’s potential that they could make solid mixed drinks or cocktails if needed.

As a “Supporting Sponsor of the AUDL Game of the Week,” which can be viewed on FOX Sports 2 Saturday evenings this year, fans can look forward to trying Stillhouse products at select games throughout the season, including the 11th AUDL Championship Weekend, August 26 and 27 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Partnerships in sports and lifestyle brands coming together with whiskey producers is far from new: Matthew McConaughey is on board with Wild Turkey’s Longbranch Bourbon.

