What We Know About the Upcoming Stephen Curry Bourbon

Labels have been submitted to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for a new celebrity bourbon, this one coming from NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

The labels for the bourbon, which will be named Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer, were discovered by Chasing Whiskey:

What We Know About Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer Bourbon

From the labels, we know that Curry’s bourbon is distilled, bottled and aged in Boone County, Kentucky. There are a number of distilleries in Boone County, but according to the TTB filing, Boone County Distilling is producing the whiskey. Plus, Boone County Distilling’s address is on the back label.

We also know the bourbon is aged at least five years and bottled at 85 proof, a slight bump over the legal minimum of 80. We know it is distilled from a high-rye mashbill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley.

The back label features writing attributed to Curry. Here’s what the star has to say:

“I’ve learned over the years that life is best enjoyed in the close company of others. It’s those moments of celebrating a milestone, enjoying endless laughter into the evening, or simply an unpredictable night of caring on that makes for a memory you can always reflect on. I’ve long found that these unforgettable evenings are often best enjoyed with a rich and nuanced Bourbon in hand, which is why I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Aged at least 5 years and helmed in Boone County, our masterful mash bill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye, and 4% Malted Barley delivers a seamless sip of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. The rye element engages earthy and spicy notes, while the dash of barley offers bold touches of cocoa and toast. At 85 proof, this whiskey is polished and smooth. We hope you enjoy this special bottle of Bourbon that I’m proud to put my stamp on, as you bridge connections, bring people together, and enjoy life’s greatest pleasures. Like Gentlemen. Wardell Stephen Curry”

What we don’t know yet is a timeline for the release of this bourbon — just that Boone County Distilling has submitted labels to the TTB. We also don’t know what it will be priced at

In 2019, Curry’s wife, Ayesha, and his sister, Sydel, partnered on a wine, which also used the “Gentleman’s Cut” name.

Other athletes who have released whiskeys include Peyton Manning, Scottie Pippen and Conor McGregor.

