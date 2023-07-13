Ex-NBA Stars Taste Stephen Curry's Gentleman's Cut Bourbon

Throughout the past two episodes of the show “Gil’s Arena,” which live-streams on YouTube and is hosted by former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and media personality Josiah Johnson, the group was sipping on NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s new bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut.

On an episode that aired Tuesday in Las Vegas, where much of the NBA world is currently gathered for Summer League, multiple bottles of Gentleman’s Cut were on the group’s desk.

“As you see here, we’ve got the Gentleman’s Cut from one of our favorite gentlemen,” Johnson said during the intro of Tuesday’s show. “Steph Curry blessed us. You guys allegedly have some in the cup. As you know, I have to host, and I get inebriated quite quickly.”

Arenas and Johnson were joined on both episodes by ex-NBA players Rashad McCants and Brandon Jennings.

Arenas, who clearly doesn’t drink whiskey regularly, was unsure how to approach the drink: “Wait, do you take this as a shot, or do you just sip?” he asked quizzically.

McCants told him to sip on it, and he took a swig.

“Damn, Steph,” Arenas said after a shudder, evoking laughter from the group. “I see why he can shoot from the moon.”

“That shit tough, ain’t it?” McCants said, nodding in understanding.

When the second episode began the following day, only one bottle was left, more than half empty.

Johnson pointed out the bottle near the start of the episode: “We’ve got Brandon Jennings in the Gentleman’s Cut — as you see the Gentleman’s Cut — we appreciate you Steph Curry. We’ve been going hard on it.”

Jennings then lifted the bottle, examining it: “It’s almost gone,” he muttered.

“You don’t want to see full bottles on this show,” Johnson quipped back. “This has been our progress this week.”

When former NBA player Stephen Jackson joined the show, he noticed Arenas’ cup and pointed it out, asking if he had a beverage in front of him.

“Yeah I’m trying, man, I’m already sweating under the hat and everything,” Arenas said with a laugh.

About Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon

Released in May, Gentleman’s Cut is distilled from a mashbill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley. The bourbon is aged between five and seven years in charred new white oak barrels and bottled at 90 proof. Florence, Kentucky-based Boone County Distilling Co. distills, ages and bottles Gentleman’s Cut under the name Game Changer Distillery. Game Changer is a venture between Curry’s Company, SC30, and John Schwartz, who owns the Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley.

Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon is available for suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

