Still Austin Bottled in Bond High Rye Bourbon Debuts

Austin, Texas-based distillery Still Austin is launching its second seasonal Bottled in Bond whiskey this fall: High Rye Bourbon.

Distilled from a mashbill of 70% white corn, 25% rye and 5% malted barley, Still Austin Bottled in Bond High Rye Bourbon is bottled at 100 proof, as required by Bottled in Bond regulations.

Still Austin announced its Bottled in Bond series in June, kicking it off with Still Austin Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon, which was distilled from a mashbill identical to this one, except instead of only white corn, it used both red and white corn.

“This High Rye Bottled in Bond release is a 5-year-aged bourbon,” Still Austin Brand Experience Manager Jason Harry said in a news release. “Our master blender, Nancy Fraley, took great care selecting and blending these barrels in order to highlight the nuanced aromas and flavors that can only be achieved from five years of aging in the Texas Hill country. In true Still Austin fashion, this fall bottled in bond release was proofed down with our slow water reduction process and drawn from the barrels, then bottled at exactly 100 proof.”

Still Austin Bottled in Bond Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Orange zest, Jamaican allspice, fig jam, dark chocolate-covered cherries, honey butter, dark rye bread warm butter

Palate: Tangerine sherbet, coffee cake, graham cracker crust, almond butter, pistachios, warm buttered blueberry muffin

Finish: Full-bodied crisp finish, dark chocolate, black currants, dried figs

What Does Bottled in Bond Mean?

The Bottled in Bond Act was established in 1897 to provide consumers a guarantee of quality and authenticity. Whiskeys must meet a series of criteria to be labeled Bottled in Bond. They must be produced during one distillation season by a single distiller at a single distillery; aged in a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision; aged for at least four years; and bottled at 50% ABV.

