Red Corn Bourbon Leads Still Austin Bottled in Bond Series

On Friday, Still Austin Whiskey Company unveiled its new Bottled in Bond whiskey collection, beginning with Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon.

Still Austin Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon will launch June 17 at a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Still Austin Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon is distilled from a mashbill of 70% corn (36% red corn, 34% white corn), 25% rye and 5% barley.

After Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon, the series will continue with the following releases:

Fall 2023: Bottled in Bond High Rye Bourbon (70% white corn, 25% rye, 5% malted barley)

Bottled in Bond High Rye Bourbon (70% white corn, 25% rye, 5% malted barley) Winter 2023: Bottled in Bond Blue Corn Bourbon (26% blue corn, 25% white corn, 44% rye, 5% malted barley)

Bottled in Bond Blue Corn Bourbon (26% blue corn, 25% white corn, 44% rye, 5% malted barley) Spring 2024: Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey (100% Texas rye)

The whiskeys in the seasonal series are intended to capture the ingredients, flavors and themes of the seasons from which they were inspired, according to Still Austin’s website.

Marc Burckhardt, the painter who designs all of Still Austin’s labels, came up with images designed to capture the mood of each season.

What does Bottled in Bond Mean?

The Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was established to provide consumers a guarantee of quality and authenticity when it comes to their whiskey.

If a whiskey is designated “Bottled in Bond,” that means it is guaranteed to have been aged for a minimum of four years in oak barrels in a federally bonded warehouse and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

Still Austin Bottled in Bond Red Corn Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Orange zest, creamsicle, black tea, shortbread, brown baking spice, apple crisp

Palate: Peppermint, brown sugar, marzipan, maple syrup, water buttered biscuit, toasted almonds

Finish: Complex but luscious, dark brown sugar, rum raisin, peppercorn, ripe red grapes, cranberry, dry red wine finish

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!