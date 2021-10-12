Stoli Group Inks Distribution Deal to Extend Reach in Asia

Stoli Group, owner of Kentucky Owl Bourbon, announced Monday that it has reached a distribution deal with Hong Kong-based Global Drinks Ltd.

On Stoli’s end, this deal is an effort to expand its reach further into the Asia pacific region.

“With the recent addition of Kentucky Owl The Wiseman bourbon in our ultra-premium portfolio, we believe it is the right time for Stoli Group to grow its footprint in Asia,” Stoli Group Global Travel Retail Director Jean-Philippe Aucher said in a news release. “Global Drinks is the perfect strategic partner for Stoli Group as we look to strengthen our distribution in Asia travel retail markets. Harry and his company bring the experience and the structure for us in the region, from back office and sales support teams to its extensive travel retail Asian network and logistic warehouse in Hong Kong. This provides a great hub for our strategic brands.”

Stoli is known best for Stolichnaya, its vodka brand, but it has been expanding recently, including of course Kentucky Owl, which is in the midst of building a $150 million distillery and park.

Stoli believes a number of its brands have “significant potential” in the Asia Pacific region, including Kentucky Owl, Tulchan gin, Bayou rum and Se Busca mezcal.

Stoli isn’t the only major spirits seller to move into Asia recently. Diageo announced plans last month to build a research-and-development firm in Shanghai.

