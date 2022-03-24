Kentucky Owl Brings The Wiseman to UK | Whiskey Raiders

Kentucky Owl is heading across the pond.

The brand announced Thursday that The Wiseman Bourbon is expanding to release in the United Kingdom.

The Wiseman bourbon was created in collaboration with Bardstown Bourbon Company.

Kentucky Owl is one of nine brands owned by Stoli Group, best known for its Stoli brand of vodka.

Stoli Group purchased Kentucky Owl in 2017, the corporation’s first and only foray into the world of whiskey. Stoli, a pretty major company, surely wants to profit as much as it can off of the Kentucky Owl venture, so an expansion into another country makes sense, especially coming from an international group.

In October, Stoli announced an agreement with Hong Kong-based Global Drinks Ltd. to expand its drinks into the Asia pacific reason.

Also in October, Stoli announced the hiring of Bardstown Bourbon Company co-founder David Mandell as president of Kentucky Owl Real Estate Company, to lead the construction and development of the $150 million distillery and tourist attraction Kentucky Owl Distillery and Park, which Stoli has described as “the Disney World of Kentucky Bourbon.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!