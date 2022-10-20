Whiskey Brand to Host Studio 1792 With Ice-T, Wyclef Jean

On Thursday, Kentucky whiskey brand 1792 announced Studio 1792, which it describes as “an evening of bourbon, cocktails, music and intimate discussion.”

Studio 1792 will be hosted by music video director, DJ and VJ Ralph McDaniels, who will be joined by rappers Ice-T and Wyclef Jean.

“In a world of traditional, rustic bourbon brands, 1792 proudly stands out as a modern and cosmopolitan offering,” Vice President of Global Marketing at Sazerac Sara Saunders said in a news release. “From packaging to creative campaign and everything in between, 1792 is sophisticated, distinct and completely unexpected in American whiskey. That’s at the heart of what we’re celebrating with Studio 1792: those who are unafraid to do things a little differently, a little untypically… and the experiences that follow when you are open to those possibilities.”

The event will be held from 9-10 p.m. EST Oct. 26 and will livestreamed here.

“Studio 1792 is a celebration of the road less traveled,” McDaniels said. “Neither of our guests, or myself for that matter, found success overnight; getting to where they are today required resilience and confidence that in betting on themselves and the unknown, they could chart something new – better even. To me that’s the soul of what it means to be untypical, and why I’m excited to bring this experience to life with 1792 Whiskey.”

According to the news release, viewers can expect “access to exclusive conversations with some of hip-hop’s greatest talent about the untypical paths that have led each to where they are now.”

Sugartone Brass Band will perform at the event, and DJ Scratch will DJ an after-party set.

