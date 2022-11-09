Sweetens Cove Spirits Signs Multi-Year Financing Agreement

On Monday, Advanced Spirits, a company that specializes in the procurement, financing and aging of whiskeys for brand partners, announced a multi-year finance deal with Sweetens Cove Spirits Company. Under the agreement, Advanced Spirits will fund bourbon production and procurement for Sweetens Cove to “ensure long-term growth and stability of their premium product pipeline,” Advanced Spirits said in a news release.

Sweetens Cove was founded in 2019 by retired NFL player Peyton Manning, retired tennis player Andy Roddick and Mark Rivers, a real estate developer and friend of Roddick. On the whiskey side, the brand is led by Master Blender Marianne Eaves, a well-respected figure in the whiskey world who works as a consulting master distiller for various brands after spending time working for Brown-Forman and Castle & Key.

“Advanced Spirits is proud to partner with Sweetens Cove and their impressive leadership team,” Rob Arnold, president of Advanced Spirits, said. “The rapid growth and success since their launch is truly impressive, and we are excited to support such a promising company.”

Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon has quickly built a strong reputation. In 2022, it released a new expression called Sweetens Cove Kennessee, a marriage of Kentucky and Tennessee bourbons that are finished with toasted sugar maple wood after blending.

“This is an exciting and pivotal time for Sweetens Cove, as we exponentially grow our product offerings and expand to new markets,” Rivers said. “Securing our long-term inventory needs with a capital partner like Advanced Spirits will ensure we continue to bring award winning whiskeys to market while also meeting consumer demand.

Last mont, Advanced Spirits announced a strategic financing deal with Blue Run Spirits.

“At Advanced Spirits, we are pleased that another high-profile brand recognized the advantages of our capital and supply solutions,” said Arnold. “Procuring inventory is a critical aspect of brand building, but it presents many financial and logistical challenges, especially within aged spirits such as bourbon and other whiskeys. Our company aims to minimize these challenges for our brand partners, ensuring they have the necessary supply to meet their sales and innovation goals.”

