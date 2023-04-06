Jon Taffer Launches Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon

Last week, American entrepreneur and TV personality Jon Taffer announced a whiskey brand: Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon.

Presented at 80 proof and retailing for $34.99 per bottle, Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon is a flavored bourbon infused “with natural flavors.”

Among his many ventures, Taffer is perhaps best known for his starring role on the TV show “Bar Rescue,” in which he helped struggling bars become successful and profitable. “Bar Rescue” is actually where the idea for Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon began, as Taffer first had the thought to blend whiskey with buttery flavors while working in a kitchen while filming the show.

“In my decades of bar and hospitality work, I have seen just about everything when it comes to reimagining spirits or cocktails,” Taffer said in a news release. “When the idea of marrying the flavor profiles of whiskey and browned butter hit me, I knew we were onto something unique and special. But that’s where the work began. We challenged ourselves to turn this creative inspiration into a premium version of the idea that would appeal to not only those new to the spirit, but serious whiskey lovers as well.”

Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon launches this month in Nevada, where Taffer lives, and Massachusetts, one of three states to host one of Taffer’s “Taffer’s Tavern” bars. Additional markets will follow.

“With impeccable taste and vibrant nightlife, Las Vegas and Boston are the perfect cities to help us introduce Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon to the world and make our mark in the spirits industry.”

The brand will host a public launch event in Boston in the coming months for a chance to meet Taffer and taste Taffer’s Browned Butter Bourbon.

Taffer has a long history in the bar scene, so a spirits endeavor makes a lot of sense for him. He worked as a bartender for the first time in 1973 in West Hollywood. From there, he went on to manage a bar and then open his own in 1989. He was one of the first six inductees into the Nightclub Hall of Fame.

In 2014, he developed BarHQ, a bar and nightclub management app.

